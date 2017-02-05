BREAKING: Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely, Writes National Assembly
By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely to enable him receive the results of medical tests. A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, More...
BREAKING: Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely, Writes National Assembly
By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely to enable him receive the results of medical More...
Airport Closure: Lufthansa Quits Abuja Route, German Biggest Carrier Declines Kaduna Option
By Nuel Suji – Deutsche Lufthansa AG became the first airline to announce that it will suspend flights serving the Nigerian capital More...
Police Vow To Stop Anti-Buhari Protest
By Sadiq Umar – Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni has vowed that the State Police Command will not allow the More...
Senate Demands Urgent Composition Of Customs Board, Says Hammed Ali, Customs’ C.G. Must Wear Uniform
By Nuel Suji – The Senate has directed the immediate composition of the board of the Nigerian Customs Services, saying the Comptroller More...
Navy Seizes Crude Oil, Diesel Worth N420 Billion In 2016
The Nigerian Navy says it confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420billion in 2016 from suspected illegal oil smugglers. The Chief More...
Andy Uba Defects To APC
Dipo Awojobi – Senator Andy Uba has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. This is coming weeks More...
UPDATE: Five UN Boundary Officials Killed In Nigeria-Cameroon Border
By Tom Garba, Yola – Suspected bandits in Komcha village of the Republic of Cameroon killed five officials of the International More...
BREAKING: Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely, Writes National Assembly
By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely to enable him receive the results of medical tests. A statement by Special Adviser on Media More...
Airport Closure: Lufthansa Quits Abuja Route, German Biggest Carrier Declines Kaduna Option
By Nuel Suji – Deutsche Lufthansa AG became the first airline to announce that it will suspend flights serving the Nigerian capital Abuja while the city’s airport is More...
Police Vow To Stop Anti-Buhari Protest
By Sadiq Umar – Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni has vowed that the State Police Command will not allow the mass protest scheduled to hold in four states More...
Senate Demands Urgent Composition Of Customs Board, Says Hammed Ali, Customs’ C.G. Must Wear Uniform
By Nuel Suji – The Senate has directed the immediate composition of the board of the Nigerian Customs Services, saying the Comptroller General, Hammed Ali (rtd.) cannot More...
Navy Seizes Crude Oil, Diesel Worth N420 Billion In 2016
The Nigerian Navy says it confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420billion in 2016 from suspected illegal oil smugglers. The Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete More...
Andy Uba Defects To APC
Dipo Awojobi – Senator Andy Uba has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. This is coming weeks after Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu and More...
UPDATE: Five UN Boundary Officials Killed In Nigeria-Cameroon Border
By Tom Garba, Yola – Suspected bandits in Komcha village of the Republic of Cameroon killed five officials of the International Boundary Committee set up by the United More...
Andy Uba Defects To APC
Dipo Awojobi – Senator Andy Uba has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. This is coming weeks after Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu and top More...
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC
By Nuel Suji – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999. The More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Kaduna @ 100: Arewa Artistes Storm Ahmadu Bello Stadium For ‘Greatness Walk’
KADUNA/By Sadiq Umar – The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna came alive on Saturday morning as hundreds of creative artistes More...
Peterside, NIMASA DG Mourns Rivers CP Odesanya
By Nuel Suji – The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr More...
Ogun Assembly Passes Bill Upgrading MAPOLY To University Of Technology
ABEOKUTA/By Dipo Awojobi – The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill upgrading Moshood Abiola Polytechnic More...
BREAKING: Two White Men, Five Others Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – Two white men who are believed to be contractors and five officials of the Adamawa More...
Suspected Fulani Militia Killed One, Injured Three Others In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – A group of suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed Gerreng village of Girei local More...
BREAKING: Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely, Writes National AssemblyBy Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely to enable him receive...
BREAKING: Two White Men, Five Others Killed By Unknown Gunmen In AdamawaADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – Two white men who are believed to be contractors and five...
BREAKING: Rivers State Police Commissioner Is DeadBy Dipo Awojobi – The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
OPINION: Nigeria: Time To Domesticate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250
Attorney General and Minister of Justice By Lawal Rafiu Adeniran On the 9th December 2015, the United Nations More...
OPINION: Travails Of Apostle Suleman And Inciting Words Of Sultan Of SokotoBy Femi Fani-Kayode Nothing sums up the dangerous way in which the DSS is handling the Apostle Johnson Suleman affair better..
OPINION: Kidnapping: Is Capital Punishment A Deterrent?By Mufutau Egberongbe Yes, Lagos is more than a country if it is to be compared with some countries in Africa...
FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript
OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...