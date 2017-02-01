Federal Lawmakers Demand Immediate Confirmation Of Justice Walter Onnoghen As CJN By Sadiq Umar – The federal lawmakers from Cross Rivers State on Tuesday demanded the immediate confirmation of Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria More...

OPINION: Nigeria: Time To Domesticate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 Attorney General and Minister of Justice By Lawal Rafiu Adeniran On the 9th December 2015, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2250. This is the first Resolution More...

Suspected Fulani Militia Killed One, Injured Three Others In Adamawa ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – A group of suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed Gerreng village of Girei local government in Adamawa state and killed one person and injured three More...

BREAKING: Rivers State Police Commissioner Is Dead By Dipo Awojobi – The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have died this morning in an undisclosed hospital in More...

Suicide Bomber, One Person Killed In Aborted Mosque Attack By Sadiq Umar – Less than a month after suicide bomber’s attack in a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another More...