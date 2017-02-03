Airport Closure: Lufthansa Quits Abuja Route, German Biggest Carrier Declines Kaduna Option By Nuel Suji – Deutsche Lufthansa AG became the first airline to announce that it will suspend flights serving the Nigerian capital Abuja while the city’s airport is closed More...

Police Vow To Stop Anti-Buhari Protest By Sadiq Umar – Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni has vowed that the State Police Command will not allow the mass protest scheduled to hold in four states More...

Navy Seizes Crude Oil, Diesel Worth N420 Billion In 2016 The Nigerian Navy says it confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420billion in 2016 from suspected illegal oil smugglers. The Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete More...

Andy Uba Defects To APC Dipo Awojobi – Senator Andy Uba has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. This is coming weeks after Ken Nnamani, Orji Uzor Kalu and More...

UPDATE: Five UN Boundary Officials Killed In Nigeria-Cameroon Border By Tom Garba, Yola – Suspected bandits in Komcha village of the Republic of Cameroon killed five officials of the International Boundary Committee set up by the United More...