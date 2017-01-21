Yahya Jammeh Caves In, Agrees To Exile
The new President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and leave the country. Barrow made the announcement on his Twitter handle after hours More...
Mother Of Unilag’s First Class Graduate Seeks Govt’s Support Brilliant Indigent Students
By Dipo Awojobi – Mother of the University of Lagos (Unilag)’s first class graduate, Miss Taiwo Bankole has appealed to More...
Trump Sworn In As 45th American President, Says It’s Now “America First”
Sadiq Umar – Donald John Trump, Republican, president-elect has been sworn-in as the 45th American President. Mr. Trump took More...
BREAKING: Police Arrest PREMIUM TIMES Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi
The Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, Dapo Olorunyomi has been arrested. Mr. Olorunyomi was arrested alongside with a Reporter, More...
IDP Accidental Bombing: NAF Constitutes 6-Man Investigative Panel
By Nuel Suji – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike More...
Adama Barrow To Be Sworn-in As President At Gambia Embassy In Dakar
By Sadiq Umar – The swearing-in ceremony for Gambia’s President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow would take place at the country’s More...
Yellow Alert: Nigeria Deploys Fighter Jets, 200 Soldiers To ECOMIG, Jammeh Remains Recalcitrant
By Sadiq Umar – The Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) is set for military action More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
INEC Insists On Holding Ondo State Governorship Election On Saturday
By Dipo Awojobi – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected calls for the postponement of Ondo governorship election saying the poll slated for Saturday, More...
Rescuing Chibok Girls Is At The Heart Of Airforce, CAS, Sadique Abubakar Tells BBOG
By Tom Garba, YOLA – Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has told the Bring Back Our More...
Drug War: NDLEA Confiscates 981Kg Of Cannabis
YOLA/By Tom Garba – In its efforts to rid the state of illicit drugs and other substance harmful to health, More...
Call Your “Most Ignorant” Spokesman To Order Now, Ondo Govt Tells Akeredolu
AKURE/By Alaba Ajibade – The Ondo state government has described as “most ignorant” the claims by the More...
Vigilante Members Killed Three Female Suicide Bombers In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – Hunters working as vigilante group Wednesday foiled what could have been another More...
Lagos Assembly Passes N812.9Billion 2017 Budget Into Law
LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2017 Budget proposal of N812. More...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
Which Economic And Development Policy’s Should Africa Pursue To Ensure Its Survival Path?
By Dr. Mehenou Amouzou Africa has a very serious economic identity problem. When compared to Asia, the continent More...
PERSPECTIVE: Africa – An Imminent Financial Peril ?The Nigeria case, Former Nigerian late President Sani Abacha had an estimated sum of funds deposited in Europeans banks, American banks..
Our Christmas Wish ListBy Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until Maupe Ogun reviewed my back page in..
FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript
OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...