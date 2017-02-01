Federal Lawmakers Demand Immediate Confirmation Of Justice Walter Onnoghen As CJN
By Sadiq Umar – The federal lawmakers from Cross Rivers State on Tuesday demanded the immediate confirmation of Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), wondering why More...
OPINION: Nigeria: Time To Domesticate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250
Attorney General and Minister of Justice By Lawal Rafiu Adeniran On the 9th December 2015, the United Nations Security Council adopted More...
Suspected Fulani Militia Killed One, Injured Three Others In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – A group of suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed Gerreng village of Girei local government in Adamawa More...
BREAKING: Rivers State Police Commissioner Is Dead
By Dipo Awojobi – The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have died More...
Suicide Bomber, One Person Killed In Aborted Mosque Attack
By Sadiq Umar – Less than a month after suicide bomber’s attack in a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide More...
Nigerian Customs Intercepts Large Containers Of Imported Pump Action, AK 47 In Lagos
By Sadiq Umar – The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it has intercepted 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action More...
Insurgency: VSF To Open Operational Offices In North East
By Tom Garba, Yola – The Nigerian Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism (VSF) is to open offices in some States More...
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC
By Nuel Suji – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999. The More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
Rivers APC Berates Nyesom Wike, PDP Over Ceded Oil Well
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike and his Peoples Democratic More...
Lagos Lawmakers Commend Fayose’s Election As PDP Governor’s Forum Chairman
LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) lawmakers at the Lagos State House of More...
One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack
By Dipo Awojobi – The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a More...
Yahya Jammeh Caves In, Agrees To ExileThe new President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh has...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
OPINION: Travails Of Apostle Suleman And Inciting Words Of Sultan Of SokotoBy Femi Fani-Kayode Nothing sums up the dangerous way in which the DSS is handling the Apostle Johnson Suleman affair better..
OPINION: Kidnapping: Is Capital Punishment A Deterrent?By Mufutau Egberongbe Yes, Lagos is more than a country if it is to be compared with some countries in Africa...
FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript
OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...