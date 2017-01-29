Fitch Downgrades Nigerian Rating Outlook To B+ Fitch Ratings Ltd. the credit rating agency has revised the outlook on Nigeria to negative from stable over concerns that a lack of foreign exchange will hamper the economy, More...

How AVM Omenyi’s Firm Received N136m Bribe -Witness By Sadiq Umar – A Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, has heard how a former Managing Director of Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services More...