Southern Kaduna Killings: CAN Blasts Buhari, Says His Silence Smacks Complicity
By Jackson Udeani – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Friday expressed disappointment over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence in the ongoing genocide” in southern More...
Abia’s New Speaker Resigns, Chikwendu Kalu, Emerges As Replacement
AMUAHIA/By Jackson Udeani – Less than 24 hours after his emergence as Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian More...
Boko Haram Fighters Are Infiltrating Communities -Deputy Gov. Cries Out
By Tom Garba, Yola – The Adamawa State Government has raised alarm over a development in which fighters of the Boko Haram who More...
Defence Hqtrs Says No Foreigner Was Arrested, As It Clears Sambisa Forest –
By Ibrahim Imam – The Defence headquarters has denied reports that foreign fighters were arrested during its final battle to More...
Arik Faults NCAA Over N6million Fine
By Sadiq Umar – Nigeria’s largest Airline operator, Arik Air, on Wednesday faulted what it called “unprofessional” act More...
Black American Billionaire Pledges Scholarship For Chibok Girls
By Dipo Awojobi – A black American billionaire, Robert Smith, has volunteered to sponsor the education of 24 girls from Chibok More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
INEC Insists On Holding Ondo State Governorship Election On Saturday
By Dipo Awojobi – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected calls for the postponement of Ondo governorship election saying the poll slated for Saturday, More...
Mimiko Meets Buhari Again, Dismisses Rumour Of Joining APC
By Nuel Suji – Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has dismissed as untrue, the speculation that he is meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari in a bid to join the More...
Nigerian Breweries, Kara Market On Fire
By Dipo Awojobi – There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian More...
Firms Signs $150m Joint Dev Agreement For Solar Energy Production In Jigawa
By Nuel Suji – A solar energy firm, Nova Scotia has signed a deal to produce 200,000megawatt per year of More...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
Our Christmas Wish List
President Nigerian Guild of Editors By Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until More...
PMB At 74: Peace Shuttle In Birthday WeekBy Femi Adesina What a helluva week for a man who turns 74 today. In one day, in his birthday week,..
On Louis Odion’s Poorly Executed Hatchet Job On Governor MimikoBy Imefv Efuda The piece by Louis Odion is emblematic of the new low to which journalism has fallen in..
For The Record: President Buhari’s 2017 Budget Address To The Joint Session Of National Assembly
It is my pleasure to present the 2017 Budget Proposals to this distinguished Joint Assembly: the Budget of More...