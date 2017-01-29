Presidency Dispels Rumour On Buhari’s Health, Says President Is Neither Sick Nor In London Hospital
By Sadiq Umar – The Presidency has dispelled rumour making the round that President Muhammadu Buhari is critically ill with a terminal disease, saying nothing could be farther than the truth. Presidential More...
Fitch Downgrades Nigerian Rating Outlook To B+
Fitch Ratings Ltd. the credit rating agency has revised the outlook on Nigeria to negative from stable over concerns that a lack of More...
How Alleged Arms Deal Loot Was Transferred Into UBA, Ecobank, First Bank
By Sadiq Umar – A Prosecution witness in the case money laundering and breach of trust levelled against former National Security More...
Dogara Makes Case For N250Billion Expenditure On Roads, Advocates For Infrastructure Bond
By Nuel Suji – The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has stressed the need for a planned and sustained N250 More...
How AVM Omenyi’s Firm Received N136m Bribe -Witness
By Sadiq Umar – A Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, has heard how a former Managing Director of More...
Court Reaffirms Bail For Dasuki, Adjourns Till February 24
By Sadiq Umar – An Abuja High Court has again reaffirmed the bail granted former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki More...
Lagos Lawmakers Commend Fayose’s Election As PDP Governor’s Forum Chairman
LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday More...
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC
By Nuel Suji – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999. The More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack
By Dipo Awojobi – The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a More...
Rescuing Chibok Girls Is At The Heart Of Airforce, CAS, Sadique Abubakar Tells BBOG
By Tom Garba, YOLA – Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has told the Bring More...
Drug War: NDLEA Confiscates 981Kg Of Cannabis
YOLA/By Tom Garba – In its efforts to rid the state of illicit drugs and other substance harmful to health, More...
Call Your “Most Ignorant” Spokesman To Order Now, Ondo Govt Tells Akeredolu
AKURE/By Alaba Ajibade – The Ondo state government has described as “most ignorant” the claims by the More...
Yahya Jammeh Caves In, Agrees To ExileThe new President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh has...
BREAKING: Police Arrest PREMIUM TIMES Publisher, Dapo OlorunyomiThe Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, Dapo Olorunyomi has been arrested. Mr. Olorunyomi was arrested alongside...
IDP Accidental Bombing: NAF Constitutes 6-Man Investigative PanelBy Nuel Suji – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
Which Economic And Development Policy’s Should Africa Pursue To Ensure Its Survival Path?
By Dr. Mehenou Amouzou Africa has a very serious economic identity problem. When compared to Asia, the continent More...
PERSPECTIVE: Africa – An Imminent Financial Peril ?The Nigeria case, Former Nigerian late President Sani Abacha had an estimated sum of funds deposited in Europeans banks, American banks..
Our Christmas Wish ListBy Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until Maupe Ogun reviewed my back page in..
FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript
OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...