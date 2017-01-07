Pastor Adeboye Announces Successor, Obayemi Now Heads R.C.C.G Nigeria
By Nuel Suji – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has announced a structural change in the administration of the church in Nigeria. The More...
Rivers Re-run Election: Police Sacks Governor Wike’s Detail, Five Others
By Sadiq Umar – The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed six of its officers attached to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike More...
Buhari Heads To Accra For Swearing-In Of Ghana’s President-Elect
By Nuel Suji – President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Mr. Nana More...
Mikel Obi Leaves Chelsea For Chinese’ Tianjin TEDA
By Nuel Suji – Super Eagle Captain, John Mikel Obi has moved from English Club, Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin More...
Presidency Allays Fear Of Security Breach, Assures Of Safety Of Seat Of Power
By Sadiq Umar – The Presidency has dispelled insinuation of security breach at the State House, even as it reassured Nigerians More...
Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl With Baby
By Ibrahim Imam – Another abducted Chibok School girl identified as Rakiya Abubakar has been found by the troops of Operation More...
Obasanjo Hits Back At Awujale Over Claims In His Autobiography
By Dipo Awojobi – A former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rubbished the claims made by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
INEC Insists On Holding Ondo State Governorship Election On Saturday
By Dipo Awojobi – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected calls for the postponement of Ondo governorship election saying the poll slated for Saturday, More...
Vigilante Members Killed Three Female Suicide Bombers In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – Hunters working as vigilante group Wednesday foiled what could have been another bomb More...
Lagos Assembly Passes N812.9Billion 2017 Budget Into Law
LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2017 Budget proposal of N812. More...
Abia’s New Speaker Resigns, Chikwendu Kalu, Emerges As Replacement
AMUAHIA/By Jackson Udeani – Less than 24 hours after his emergence as Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, More...
Boko Haram Fighters Are Infiltrating Communities -Deputy Gov. Cries Out
By Tom Garba, Yola – The Adamawa State Government has raised alarm over a development in which fighters of More...
Nigerian Breweries, Kara Market On FireBy Dipo Awojobi – There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of...
Fayose Gives 22 “Predictions” For 2017, Says A Former Head Of State May DieBy Dipo Awojobi – Just as he did in 2015, when he predicted 20 things that...
BREAKING: Scores Feared Dead As Twin Blasts Hit AdamawaBy Dipo Awojobi – Twin explosions have hit Madagali in Adamawa State, with scores feared dead,...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
PERSPECTIVE: Africa – An Imminent Financial Peril ?
The Nigeria case, Former Nigerian late President Sani Abacha had an estimated sum of funds deposited in Europeans More...
Our Christmas Wish ListBy Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until Maupe Ogun reviewed my back page in..
PMB At 74: Peace Shuttle In Birthday WeekBy Femi Adesina What a helluva week for a man who turns 74 today. In one day, in his birthday week,..
