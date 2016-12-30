Southern Kaduna Killings: CAN Blasts Buhari, Says His Silence Smacks Complicity

By Jackson Udeani – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Friday expressed disappointment over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence in the More...

Abia’s New Speaker Resigns, Chikwendu Kalu, Emerges As Replacement

AMUAHIA/By Jackson Udeani – Less than 24 hours after his emergence as Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy Njoku, has resigned his appointment to pave way for More...

Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee

AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...

Boko Haram Fighters Are Infiltrating Communities -Deputy Gov. Cries Out

By Tom Garba, Yola – The Adamawa State Government has raised alarm over a development in which fighters of the Boko Haram who are on the run from Sambisa forest are now More...

Defence Hqtrs Says No Foreigner Was Arrested, As It Clears Sambisa Forest –

By Ibrahim Imam – The Defence headquarters has denied reports that foreign fighters were arrested during its final battle to clear the Boko Haram insurgents’ stronghold More...

Arik Faults NCAA Over N6million Fine

By Sadiq Umar – Nigeria’s largest Airline operator, Arik Air, on Wednesday faulted what it called “unprofessional” act of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), More...

Black American Billionaire Pledges Scholarship For Chibok Girls

By Dipo Awojobi – A black American billionaire, Robert Smith, has volunteered to sponsor the education of 24 girls from Chibok Community, including the 21 recently rescued More...

Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike

By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...

Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace

By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...

Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman

By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...

BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election

By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...

Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”

…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...

INEC Insists On Holding Ondo State Governorship Election On Saturday

By Dipo Awojobi – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected calls for the postponement of Ondo governorship election saying the poll slated for Saturday, More...

Mimiko Meets Buhari Again, Dismisses Rumour Of Joining APC

By Nuel Suji – Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has dismissed as untrue, the speculation that he is meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari in a bid to join the More...

Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee

AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director More...

Nigerian Breweries, Kara Market On Fire

By Dipo Awojobi – There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian More...

Firms Signs $150m Joint Dev Agreement For Solar Energy Production In Jigawa

By Nuel Suji – A solar energy firm, Nova Scotia has signed a deal to produce 200,000megawatt per year of More...

Fayose Gives 22 “Predictions” For 2017, Says A Former Head Of State May Die

By Dipo Awojobi – Just as he did in 2015, when he predicted 20 things that...

BREAKING: Scores Feared Dead As Twin Blasts Hit Adamawa

By Dipo Awojobi – Twin explosions have hit Madagali in Adamawa State, with scores feared dead,...

Our Christmas Wish List

President Nigerian Guild of Editors By Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until More...

PMB At 74: Peace Shuttle In Birthday Week

By Femi Adesina What a helluva week for a man who turns 74 today. In one day, in his birthday week,..

On Louis Odion’s Poorly Executed Hatchet Job On Governor Mimiko

By Imefv Efuda   The piece by Louis Odion is emblematic of the new low to which journalism has fallen in..

For The Record: President Buhari’s 2017 Budget Address To The Joint Session Of National Assembly

It is my pleasure to present the 2017 Budget Proposals to this distinguished Joint Assembly: the Budget of More...

Donald Trump’s Presidential Acceptance Speech

Donald Trump gave a relatively low-key acceptance speech at the New York Hilton in Midtown early Wednesday morning, shortly after multiple..

For The Record: Full Text Of Address Delivered By Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari On The Occasion Of 56th Independence Anniversary

Full Text Of Anniversary Address By Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari Today – 1st October is a day of celebration for us..

BREAKING: APC’s Godwin Obaseki Declared Winner Of Edo Governorship Election, As PDP Kicks

EDO/By Dipo Awojobi – The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has..

National Conference Report ‘ll Benefit Buhari Govt, Nation, Says Joe Ajaero, NLC President

A factional President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero has said that his faction supported the removal of..

Buhari Orders Probe Of SGF, Babachir Lawal

By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered investigation into accusations of wrongdoing leveled against the Secretary to the Government..