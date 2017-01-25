Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC By Nuel Suji – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999. The More...

Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...

Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...

Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...

Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...

Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...

BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...