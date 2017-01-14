Clock Ticks For Yahya Jammeh As ECOWAS Defence Chiefs Strategise In Abuja
By Sadiq Umar – Military chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region met in Abuja at the weekend to strategise on possible use of force to compel recalcitrant President More...
Troops Repel Attack, Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters
By Sadiq Umar – Nigerian Army say its troops on Friday repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Kanganwa village in Borno More...
Ex Niger Delta Militants Vow To Expose Pipeline Vandals
By Sadiq Umar – The Ex-militants under the umbrella of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have pledged to protect the sovereignty More...
Sagay Warns Nigeria May Lose $550m Abacha Loot To U.S., Calls For Unconditional Release
By Sadiq Umar – The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has warned that Nigeria More...
Southern Kaduna Killing: You Are Hypocritical, CAN Replies Council Of Ulamas
By Nuel Suji – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has berated the Kaduna state Council of Ulamas on its call for arrest More...
Buhari Pledges To Honour Agreements With China, Downgrades Relations With Taiwan
By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the People’s Republic of China of Nigeria’s commitment to all agreements More...
Chamber Coup: Ahmed Lawan Replaces Ndume As Senate Leader
…’I was not consulted, Says Ndume By Nuel Suji – Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on Tuesday announced the More...
Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says
By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...
Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee
AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...
Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike
By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...
Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace
By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...
Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman
By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...
BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election
By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...
Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”
…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...
INEC Insists On Holding Ondo State Governorship Election On Saturday
By Dipo Awojobi – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has rejected calls for the postponement of Ondo governorship election saying the poll slated for Saturday, More...
Drug War: NDLEA Confiscates 981Kg Of Cannabis
YOLA/By Tom Garba – In its efforts to rid the state of illicit drugs and other substance harmful to health, the Adamawa More...
Call Your “Most Ignorant” Spokesman To Order Now, Ondo Govt Tells Akeredolu
AKURE/By Alaba Ajibade – The Ondo state government has described as “most ignorant” the claims by the More...
Vigilante Members Killed Three Female Suicide Bombers In Adamawa
ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – Hunters working as vigilante group Wednesday foiled what could have been another More...
Lagos Assembly Passes N812.9Billion 2017 Budget Into Law
LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2017 Budget proposal of N812. More...
Abia’s New Speaker Resigns, Chikwendu Kalu, Emerges As Replacement
AMUAHIA/By Jackson Udeani – Less than 24 hours after his emergence as Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, More...
Nigerian Breweries, Kara Market On FireBy Dipo Awojobi – There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of...
Fayose Gives 22 “Predictions” For 2017, Says A Former Head Of State May DieBy Dipo Awojobi – Just as he did in 2015, when he predicted 20 things that...
BREAKING: Scores Feared Dead As Twin Blasts Hit AdamawaBy Dipo Awojobi – Twin explosions have hit Madagali in Adamawa State, with scores feared dead,...
PRESS RELEASE: Facebook Kicks Off Global Effort On Women’s Safety In Kenya
By Nuel Suji Facebook convenes group to focus on women’s safety More...
PERSPECTIVE: Africa – An Imminent Financial Peril ?
The Nigeria case, Former Nigerian late President Sani Abacha had an estimated sum of funds deposited in Europeans More...
Our Christmas Wish ListBy Funk Egbemode I was all set to write something hard and political until Maupe Ogun reviewed my back page in..
PMB At 74: Peace Shuttle In Birthday WeekBy Femi Adesina What a helluva week for a man who turns 74 today. In one day, in his birthday week,..
FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript
OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...