Federal Lawmakers Demand Immediate Confirmation Of Justice Walter Onnoghen As CJN

By Sadiq Umar – The federal lawmakers from Cross Rivers State on Tuesday demanded the immediate confirmation of Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria More...

OPINION: Nigeria: Time To Domesticate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250

Attorney General and Minister of Justice By Lawal Rafiu Adeniran On the 9th December 2015, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2250. This is the first Resolution More...

Suspected Fulani Militia Killed One, Injured Three Others In Adamawa

ADAMAWA/By Tom Garba, Yola – A group of suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed Gerreng village of Girei local government in Adamawa state and killed one person and injured three More...

BREAKING: Rivers State Police Commissioner Is Dead

By Dipo Awojobi – The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya, is dead. Odesanya was said to have died this morning in an undisclosed hospital in More...

Suicide Bomber, One Person Killed In Aborted Mosque Attack

By Sadiq Umar – Less than a month after suicide bomber’s attack in a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another More...

Nigerian Customs Intercepts Large Containers Of Imported Pump Action, AK 47 In Lagos

By Sadiq Umar – The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it has intercepted 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action rifles in Lagos State. The Comptroller More...

Insurgency: VSF To Open Operational Offices In North East

By Tom Garba, Yola – The  Nigerian Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism (VSF) is to open offices in some States of the North Eastern region of the country, More...

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC

By Nuel Suji – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999. The More...

Atiku Group Bemoans Economic Woes, Expect Realignment Of Forces In 2017, It Says

By Tom Garba, Yola – A group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Support Group (ASG) has urged Nigerians to continue to endure what it described as “the More...

Kupolokun Heads Ondo Transition Committee

AKURE/By Nuel Suji – Ondo State Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funsho More...

Congratulate Me Now, Abe Tells Wike

By Nuel Suji – Senator-elect for the Rivers East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has called on the State Governor, Nyesom Wike to accept the result of the last Saturday More...

Rivers Re-Run: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Politicians To Embrace Peace

By Dipo Awojobi – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Hon. Victor Akande on Friday appealed to politicians in Rivers to remember poor masses and More...

Ghanaians Are Fully Ready For December 7 Elections, Says ECOWAS Observer, Abatemi-Usman

By Nuel Suji – A member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer mission to the 2016 general elections of Ghana holding on December 7, Senator More...

BREAKING: Akeredolu Wins Ondo Election

By Alaba Ajibade – The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu has won majority votes in the last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State. APC More...

Ondo 2016: Appeal Court Reinstates Eyitayo Jegede, Dismisses Lower Court Judgement As “Fraudulent”

…PDP Hails Judgement By Dipo Awojobi – The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday nullified the ruling of a Federal High Court on which recognised businessman Jimoh More...

Rivers APC Berates Nyesom Wike, PDP Over Ceded Oil Well

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike and his Peoples Democratic More...

Lagos Lawmakers Commend Fayose’s Election As PDP Governor’s Forum Chairman

LAGOS/By Dipo Awojobi – The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) lawmakers at the Lagos State House of More...

One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack

By Dipo Awojobi – The Police in Kaduna on Sunday confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Zankan village, a More...

Yahya Jammeh Caves In, Agrees To Exile

The new President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh has...

OPINION: Travails Of Apostle Suleman And Inciting Words Of Sultan Of Sokoto

By Femi Fani-Kayode Nothing sums up the dangerous way in which the DSS is handling the Apostle Johnson Suleman affair better..

OPINION: Kidnapping: Is Capital Punishment A Deterrent?

By Mufutau Egberongbe Yes, Lagos is more than a country if it is to be compared with some countries in Africa...

FOR THE RECORD: Obama’s Farewell Speech -Transcript

OBAMA: Hello Chicago! (APPLAUSE) Thank you. (APPLAUSE) Thank you so much, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. (APPLAUSE) It’s More...

SPECIAL REPORT: Refund To Local Councils, Beyond Sharing Of Largesse

By Idowu Ajibade When Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom recently announced the receipt of N12.7billion refund from the Paris and..

PERSPECTIVE: Africa – An Imminent Financial Peril ?

The Nigeria case, Former Nigerian late President Sani Abacha had an estimated sum of funds deposited in Europeans banks, American banks..

BREAKING: APC’s Godwin Obaseki Declared Winner Of Edo Governorship Election, As PDP Kicks

EDO/By Dipo Awojobi – The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has..

National Conference Report ‘ll Benefit Buhari Govt, Nation, Says Joe Ajaero, NLC President

A factional President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero has said that his faction supported the removal of..

Buhari Orders Probe Of SGF, Babachir Lawal

By Sadiq Umar – President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered investigation into accusations of wrongdoing leveled against the Secretary to the Government..